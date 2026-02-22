A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6: What to expect from the season finale?

New Delhi:

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the prequel of Game of Thrones series, is nearing its end as the sixth episode will be aired tomorrow, on Monday, February 23. Five episodes have been aired so far, and the sixth one will reveal the suspense of the story, which will tell who will be the future heir to the throne of Westeros. The story is based on Sir Duncan the Tall, a character from George RR Martin's epic epic drama, Game of Thrones.

In India, the finale will be available on February 23 at 8:30am IST. However, before that, let's see what to expect from the series end.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season 1 recap

So far we say, Dunk travels to King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms, to accept his knighthood. Along the way, he meets an intelligent orphan boy named Egg, who insists on becoming his squire. After some reluctance, he finally agrees to it. As they approach the city, their friendship grows. However, things take a turn when a Targaryen prince behaves improperly with a performer that Dunk likes. Dunk punches the prince and gets arrested since attacking members of the royal family is an offense punishable by death. Egg later reveals that he is actually Aegon Targaryen, a secret prince. Dunk’s future is determined by trial by combat, where he has to fight seven knights.

What to expect from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6?

The suspense will now be revealed in Episode 6 as to who will be the rightful heir to the Targaryen throne. Prince Aegon Targaryen has three brothers, and the eldest of them is named Aerion (Daeron, Aerion Brightflame), who has now lost the battle to Sir Duncan the Tall and surrendered. This means he will be eliminated from becoming King of Vatros. All that's left are Egg and his brother, Aemon Targaryen. We've seen in Game of Thrones that Aegon's brother, Aemon, has dedicated his entire life to the Night's Watch. Now, all that's left is Aegon Targaryen, or Egg, who will inherit the throne of the Seven Kingdoms and become renowned as a great king.

Also Read: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Finale: Know episode 6 release time in India