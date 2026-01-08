OTT releases this week [January 8-10, 2026]: De De Pyaar De 2, Weapons, Akhanda 2 and more From De De Pyaar De 2 to Akhanda 2 and Hollywood thriller Weapons, here’s the complete list of new OTT releases streaming this week across platforms.

New Delhi:

Looking for something new to watch? This week's OTT releases offer a variety of films and shows across platforms, catering to every taste. Viewers can stream everything from light-hearted entertainers to intense dramas and thrillers.

From Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 and the Hollywood horror Weapons to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, here’s a look at the upcoming movies and shows to stream this week.

This week's OTT releases: Full list of new movies and series

De De Pyaar De 2 - January 9

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 - January 9

Weapons - January 8

The Pitt Season 2 - January 9

Akhanda 2 - January 9

Mask - January 9

New OTT releases this week in Hindi

1. De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy film, directed by Anshul Sharma. It features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The story revolves around the life of a middle-aged divorce Ashish Mehra and his younger girlfriend Ayesha focusing on his comical struggles to win over her progressive but traditional parents. The movie will be released on January 9, 2026, on Netflix.

2. Freedom at Midnight Season 2

The second season of Hindi docudrama, Freedom at Midnight, is going to be released on Sony LIV platform from January 9, 2026, onwards. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series explores the political struggles and national challenges post‑1947.

New OTT releases this week in English

1. Weapons

Weapons is a Hollywood horror epic directed by Zach Cregger, which follows the mysterious disappearances of children from school. The film made its OTT debut on January 8, 2026, and can be streamed on JioHotstar platform.

2. The Pitt Season 2

The medical drama series The Pitt, created by R Scott Gemmill, returned with its second season on January 8, 2026. The series, starring Noah Wyle and Ned Brower, is available to stream on the JioHotstar platform.

OTT releases this week in Telugu

1. Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role as a powerful Aghora warrior protecting India from a bioweapon threat at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The action thriller mixes spiritual intensity with high‑stakes battle sequences. Akhanda 2 will be released on January 9, 2026, on Netflix.

OTT releases this week in Tamil

1. Mask

Vikarnan Ashok's directorial Mask is a Tamil movie which features Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma and others in the lead roles. It follows the story of a private detective whose scams entangle him in a robbery of Rs 440 crores involving powerful figures.

Those who couldn't watch this film in theatres will now get a chance to stream it on the Zee 5 OTT platform from January 9, 2026, onwards.

