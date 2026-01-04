OTT releases in January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, 120 Bahadur and more January 2026 brings a packed OTT slate with big films streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and Jio Hotstar, including patriotic dramas, rom-coms, spy thrillers and franchise sequels.

With enough star power to light up the entire month, the month of January 2026 looks promising for fans of over-the-top platforms. Going from high-octane spy dramas to patriotic films, passionate romances, to comedy franchises, the list has some exciting films in store, especially considering some films are skipping theatrical releases while others have performed exceptionally well at the box office.

With some films having remarkable performances in the box office, monitored by Sacnilk, here's a detailed list of some most anticipated films hitting Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Jio Hotstar in the month of January.

120 Bahadur OTT release: Where and when to watch

120 Bahadur is a patriotic action drama that is based on Major Shaitan Singh, a Param Vir Chakra award-winner. The movie features Farhan Akhtar as the lead character and is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai. The movie was produced by Excel Entertainment and was released in theatres on November 21, 2025. 120 Bahadur reported a budget of around Rs 80-100 crore and was declared a box office flop, collecting approximately Rs 18 crore net in India and under Rs 24 crore worldwide against its high costs.

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date and platform

It is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, De De Pyaar De, and features stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan. De De Pyaar De 2 was directed by Anshul Sharma and was described as a ‘romantic comedy with a twist of modern relationships that will take viewers by surprise’. It will now be released on Netflix after its theatrical release on November 14, 2025. The movie's India net collection is 74.22 crore, with Rs 111.76 being the worldwide collection. Reportedly, its production budget is around Rs 135-150.

Mastiii 4 OTT release: Streaming details

Mastiii 4 brings back the successful trio of actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in yet another adult comedy film. The franchise instalment was helmed by Indra Kumar. The film will release on Zee5 after its theatrical release on November 21, 2025. Mastiii 4, made with a Rs 50 crore budget, earned Rs 20 at the box office.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date on Netflix

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. This is the second collaboration between the director and Dhanush, their first being Raanjhanaa. This romantic drama is brought out under the production banner of Colour Yellow Productions. Tere Ishk Mein, released in theatres on November 28, 2025 and was able to earned Rs 161.96 crore worldwide. It was reportedly made with an 85-90 crores.

Gustaakh Ishq OTT release on JioHotstar

Gustaakh Ishq, the poetic, intense love story, marked the debut of producer Manish Malhotra. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film features Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Released in theatres on November 28, 2025, the movie will hit JioHotstar. Made with around Rs 25 crore, the film was able to earn only Rs 2 crore at the global box office.

Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix date and box office context

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Saras Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt. In spite of the controversy and bans in various countries, the movie turned out to be one of the greatest successes. The spy-thriller was made with a whopping budget of Rs 250 crores in 29 days. The movie has minted Rs 1167.25 crore globally.

