September 2025 OTT releases: 18 films and web series to stream this month September 2025 is packed with OTT releases! From thrillers and romance to big Bollywood dramas, here are the 15 most exciting shows and movies to stream.

September 2025 has a lot in store for OTT viewers. New films and web series are going to be released on OTT. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema and JioHotstar have prepared a lineup of great content for this month.

From suspense thrillers to romance, drama and comedy, there is something for everyone this month. Let's take a look at the 15 most anticipated OTT releases coming in September 2025, some of which are already in the news, such as 'Saiyaara', 'Bads of Bollywood' and 'Inspector Zende'.

September 2025 OTT releases lineup

1. Inspector Zende on Netflix: Manoj Bajpayee returns in a crime thriller

Manoj Bajpayee is making a comeback in a powerful role where he plays the role of Inspector Zende. The story is based on the arrest of Charles Sobhraj, a famous criminal of the 70s-80s. The crime thriller shows the exciting game between the police and the criminal.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Netflix

2. Maalik on Prime Video: Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama

Director Pulkit's period action-crime film takes us to Allahabad in the late 1980s. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as an ambitious gangster who seeks to establish his dominance in the city's criminal underworld. The story shows his clashes with politics, the police and enemy gangs. As his power grows, so does his opposition.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Vikrant Massey’s romantic drama on Zee5

In this romantic drama, Vikrant Massey will be seen as a blind musician, while Shanaya Kapoor is playing the role of a theater artist who associates herself with the experience of blindness to understand her character. The two meet during a journey, which gradually turns into an emotional bond. The film is not just a unique love story, but it is also a story of emotions, self-discovery and passion for art.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Zee5

4. Ghaati: Anushka Shetty’s action-crime film on OTT

This Telugu action-crime drama starring Anushka Shetty is the story of a woman who gets trapped in the black market of drugs. Director Krish Jagarlamudi has already released it in theatres, and now it is ready for OTT audiences.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Coolie on Prime Video: Rajinikanth’s action entertainer

This Rajinikanth-starrer action film was in the news for a long time, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Although the film received average reviews in theatres, it is keeping the digital audience curious due to its star cast and big budget. Nagarjuna is the main villain in the film, but Malayalam star Shubin Shahir's performance is garnering a lot of praise. Actors like Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram and Upendra are also a part of the film.

Release Date: September 11, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Saiyaara on Netflix: Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, this romantic musical drama was a superhit in theatres. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a deep-rooted love story that is an emotional journey of passion, heartbreak and self-discovery.

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Platform: Netflix

7. Do You Wanna Partner? Dharmatic Entertainment’s new comedy series

This comedy-drama series from Dharmatic Entertainment stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as two women entrepreneurs who start their own startup in the craft beer industry. The show also stars Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, and Ranvijay Singha.

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Bads of Bollywood: SRK and Aryan Khan’s quirky OTT project

The show was announced through a funny video of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, which won hearts. The series gives a glimpse of the untold and controversial aspects of Bollywood, the truth behind the world of glamour, which is often hidden from the public eye.

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Platform: Netflix

9. The Trial Season 2: Kajol’s legal drama continues

Kajol returns as a lawyer in the second season of the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife'! The story of the show revolves around Noyonika Sengupta, who returns to the courtroom after 10 years, after her husband is arrested. It is the story of a woman reinventing herself.

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Platform: Jio Cinema / Hotstar

Other trending OTT releases in September 2025

Code: Name Trinity – Espionage thriller (Netflix, September 6) River Blood – Crime mystery (Hotstar, September 9) Fayed Love – Thriller-romance (Netflix, September 10) Hustlers in Heaven – Youngster drama (Prime Video, September 11) Lady Bombay – Action drama based on a female police officer (Jio Cinema, September 14) Blind Dates – Romantic anthology (Netflix, September 16) Jungle Calling – Adventure docu-series (Discovery+ / Hotstar, September 20) Politics 24x7 – Political drama series (Sony Liv, September 23) Idol Hunters India – Music reality show (Disney+ Hotstar, September 30)

