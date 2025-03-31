Test to Adrishyam Season 2, a look at OTT releases of the week The first Friday of April has a lot stored for cinema lovers as many action-thriller films or series are releasing on the OTT platforms. Here's a look at the films or series which will be released on various OTT platforms this week.

Nayanthara is making a comeback after Shah Rukh Khan 's Jawan this Friday. However, her upcoming release is not a theatrical one. The South Indian beauty will be seen opposite R Madhavan and Siddhart starrer film on Netflix. Moreover, Kieran Kyle, this year's Academy Award winner in a supporting role will also be seen in an OTT film on April 3. Have a look at films and series that will have their digital releases this week.

Kraven the Hunter

Release date: March 31

Platform: Netflix

The action-thriller film by JC Chandor, Kraven: The Hunter is an American superhero film showcasing the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film explores Kraven's relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, and his path to becoming the greatest hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the character of Kraven the Hunter in the film. Besides him, the film features Ariana DeBose as Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Kravinoff, Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich and Christopher Abbott as The Foreigner. The Hollywood film is now available on Netflix.

Juror #2

Release date: April 1

Platform: JioHotstar

Juror #2, directed by Clint Eastwood, is all set to stream on JioHotstar on April 1, 2025. The film features Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland and Zoey Deutch in the lead roles. The legal thriller is about the story of a juror who finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma in a high-profile murder trial that could affect the verdict and potentially convict, or free, the accused killer.

A Real Pain

Release date: April 3

Platform: JioHotstar

Home Alone child actor fame Kieran Kyle Culkin's A Real Pain is going to be released on the OTT platform JioHotstar on April 3. It must be noted that this year, the actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Apart from Kieran, Jesse Eisenberg's directorial also features Jesse Eisenberg, Jennifer Grey, Will Sharpe, Ellora Torchia, and Kurt Egyiawan, in the lead roles.

Adrishyam Season 2

Release date: April 4

Platform: Sony LIV

The espionage-thriller directed by Anshuman Sinha revolves around the life of undercover intelligence officers Ravi and Parvati who track and neutralise terror risks to protect the country while playing the role of regular employees of the Met department. The cast of Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes includes Pooja Gor, Eijaz Khan, Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, Chirag Mehra, Roshnee Rai, Parag Chadha, Zara Khan, and Shriya Jha in the lead roles.

Test

Release date: April 4

Platform: Netflix

Nayanthara, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will be seen in the OTT film Test. The sports drama also features Tollywood and Bollywood actors Siddharth and R Madhavan. Based on the dynamics of sports and relationships, the film will be released on April 4.

Touch Me Not

Release date: April 4

Platform: JioHotstar

With this new thriller series that is sure to chill you, Kannada star Dheekshith Shetty is poised to make his Telugu debut. This psychometry-based show, which stars Navdeep, has been in production for a while and has now found a home on the internet. Touch Me Not is directed by Ramana Teja.

Chamak: The Conclusion

Release date: April 4

Platform: JioHotstar