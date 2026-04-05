One Piece The Elbaph Arc: When and where to stream episode 1156 of popular anime in India

New Delhi:

The anime action series One Piece: The Elbaph Arc is currently streaming on an OTT platform. So far, 1150 episodes have aired, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of episode 1156.

The popular anime One Piece features voice performances by Japanese actors Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, and Akemi Okamura. Read on to find out when and where you can stream episode 1156, which is part of the Elbaph Arc.

When and where to stream episode 1156 of One Piece anime in India

The official X handle of Netflix Anime announced the release date of One Piece Elbaph Arc episode and wrote, "Next stop, the long-awaited Island of the Giants: Elbaph! Sail into ONE PIECE Elbaph Arc this April 11 on Netflix."

According to details available on Netflix, the upcoming episode i.e., 1156 will air on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Take a look at the screengrab below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM NETFLIX INDIA APP)One Piece The Elbaph Arc episode release details.

One Piece new episode release schedule

Notably, new One Piece episodes are scheduled to release every Sunday on Crunchyroll, followed by a release the next Saturday on the OTT giant Netflix.

One Piece anime: Where to stream

For those who may not know, One Piece episodes can be watched on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South Africa, Australia, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, and New Zealand. However, viewers in India can stream this popular show on Netflix with a basic subscription plan.

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the world's most loved anime series. It follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate who aspires to become the Pirate King. After eating a mysterious Devil Fruit, he gains special powers and sets out to find the legendary treasure called the One Piece, left behind by Gol D Roger. On his journey across the seas, Luffy gathers a loyal crew called the Straw Hat Pirates. Together, they face powerful enemies, uncover lost history, and build strong friendships.

Also Read: Toaster trailer out now: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film looks like a fun ride | Watch