This Malayalam movie is being hailed as the best suspense thriller of 2025, has released on OTT as well The craze of suspense thriller has increased a lot among the audience in recent times. In this episode, we have brought a new movie recommendation for you. The suspense in the film starts from the first minute itself, which you should not miss at all.

Apart from theatres, the content streaming on OTT platforms has made a special place in the hearts of the people. Several times cuts are suggested by the CBFC in the films released on the silver screen. But on OTT, the audience gets to see everything that a director has filmed in his show or movie. This can be considered as one of the reasons why people are inclined towards OTT. Today we are going to tell you about one such film which was released in theaters this year. This film, which was made on a shoestring budget, made a lot of money at the box office due to its strong story. The twists and turns in the story of the movie surprised the audience. Now this film is also making a lot of noise on OTT and is also being called the best suspense thriller of 2025.

Officer on Duty is making waves on OTT

The name of the film we are talking about is Officer on Duty. This is a movie that guarantees to keep the audience glued to their seats. The story of the film revolves around Harishankar (Kunchacko Boban) who works as an inspector in Kochi. He lives with his wife Geetha (Priyamani) and daughter. The story begins when Harishankar investigates a fake gold jewellery case and gradually discovers a serious crime.

Kunchacko Boban's 'Officer on Duty' is directed by Jeetu Ashraf. Kunchacko Boban plays the lead role in this 2 hour 14 minute film. Vishak Nair, Jagadeesh and Priyamani are also in lead roles.

Strong rating of 7.6 on IMDb

The budget of this film trending on OTT is said to be around Rs 12 crore. Its wonderful story is winning the hearts of the people. The film has also received a strong rating of 7.6 on IMDb. This film made in Malayalam language was released on February 20, 2025. The film earned a brilliant amount of 53.89 crores at the box office worldwide. Kunchacko Boban's Bougainvillea was released earlier and this film was also a hit. If you're a fan of nail bitting thrillers, then this one is definitely for you.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sikandar is inspired by Salman Khan's real-life generosities? Here's what the superstar said