Nishaanchi Part 1 and Part 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Anurag Kashyap's gangster drama Nishaanchi (Parts 1 and 2) by Anurag Kashyap is now available to stream on OTT. Here's all you need to know about the film.

Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama, Nishaanchi, is now streaming on OTT. The film stars Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Vedika Pinto in lead roles.

Nishaanchi was released on September 19, 2025, and opened to mixed reviews. However, it worked primarily because the audience witnessed a raw Anurag Kashyap gangster drama after a long time.

Nishaanchi Part 1 and Part 2 on OTT

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi has finally been released on Prime Video, almost two months after the film hit the theatres. "Ab film nahi, poori Phillam dekho…#Nishaanchi Part 1 and Part 2 - Watch now on," wrote the makers while dropping the promo. Take a look:

Nishaanchi review and rating

India TV gave Nishaanchi a rating of 3 out of 5. An excerpt from our review reads: "Nishaanchi is a classic Bollywood entertainer, which will remind you of past several masala movies. The film has music, action, romance, emotions and lots of family drama. With friend betraying friend and lover betraying lover, Anurag Kashyap has laid a trap for audiences to step into theatres for Nishaanchi Part 2. But it only remains to see if the man can recreate his history with Nishaanchi, like he did in 2012 with Gangs Of Wasseypur. Being a good one-time watch, the film easily deserves 3 out of 5 stars."

Did you know Anurag Kashyap wrote Nishaanchi in 2016?

Previously, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he wrote the script of Nishaanchi in 2016. “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly,” the 52-year-old director told Variety.

Nishaanchi is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

