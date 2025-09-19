Advertisement
  Live Nishaanchi Social Media X Review: Anurag Kashyap's gritty tale of crime captivates viewers

Nishaanchi Social Media X Review: The much-awaited gangster drama film 'Nishaanchi' directed by Anurag Kashyap has finally hit the silver screens on Friday, September 19, 2025. The film marks the debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The film also features Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.

The movie is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films.

Those who watched Nishaanchi on its opening day have shared their opinions online. So far, the film has been receiving positive responses from viewers. Follow this live blog to see what netizens are saying about this gangster drama.

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Aaishvary Thackeray receives praise for stellar debut in Nishaanchi

    One user on platform X wrote, "A star is born! Watched Nishaanchi today, and Aaishvary Thackeray has delivered a remarkable debut!"

     

  • 1:44 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Fans call Aaishwarya Thackeray the 'ideal hero of today'

    One X user praised Aaishwarya Thackeray for his performance in the film Nishaanchi, calling him the "ideal hero" of today. The tweet reads, "He has entered with strong talent and full confidence! #AaishvaryThackeray is truly the IDEAL HERO of today. #Nishaanchi."

  • 1:32 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Nishaanchi is set in early 2000 in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

    The movie 'Nishaanchi' is set against the backdrop of early‑2000s Uttar Pradesh. It revolves around the story of twin brothers named Babloo and Dabloo (played by Aaishvary Thackeray), who are mirror images and take very different paths.

  • 1:24 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Anurag Kashyap's film features a star-studded cast

    The film features Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Netizens liked Aaishvary Thackeray's double role

    One Twitter user liked Aaishvary Thackeray's double role in this film. She wrote, "Acting in double role, composing and even singing??!! #AaishvaryThackeray has done it all in his debut! Nailed it #Nishaanchi."

     

  • 1:07 PM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Nishaanchi makes theatrical debut today

    Anurag Kashyap's film 'Nishaanchi' has been released in theatres on September 19, 2025. Social media users are praising this gangster drama for its storyline and actors' performances. 

