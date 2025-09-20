New Malayalam OTT releases: Exciting movies now available for streaming Looking for something fresh to watch? Here’s a roundup of new Malayalam OTT releases this week with exciting movies now streaming online.

Currently, more than ten films are showing in theatres, and there is something fresh to binge-watch on OTT platforms every week. These films have plenty to offer all types of viewers thanks to their powerful performances and captivating narratives.

From intense thrillers to heartfelt dramas, let's take a look at some of the new Malayalam films available for streaming this weekend.

New Malayalam movies on OTT

1. Oru Ronaldo Chithram

Platform - Prime Video

Rinoy Kalloor's film 'Oru Ronaldo Chithram', written and directed by Rinoy Kalloor, received a positive response from the viewers upon its release. The movie, which was released on big screens on July 25, 2025, is not currently streaming on the Prime Video platform. Those who couldn't catch this film in cinemas can now watch it on their devices. The film features Aswin Jose, Chaithania Prakash, Archana Unnikrishnan, Idrans and Hanna Reji Koshi in the lead roles.

2. Randaam Yaamam

Platform - ManoramaMax

Nemom Pushparaj's directorial 'Randaam Yaamam' is a story of a young girl named Sofia, who is saved after a snakebite but get betrayed by her rescuer. The plot continues when she survives and seeks revenge. The Malayalam movie features Swasika Vijay, Dhruvan, Joy Mathew, Sudheer Karamana and others in lead roles. It holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8. Initially released in February 2025, the film is available to stream on the Manorama Max platform.

3. Two Men

Platform - ManoramaMax

The action thriller film 'Two Men' directed by Satheesh Kumar is available to stream on the OTT platform Manorama Max. The film was initially released in 2022. It features Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal and Ishad in the lead roles. The film follows the story of two men from very distinct paths of life who somehow become oddly connected.

The movie 'Two Men' is a 24-hour story which starts from the dawn of the eve of Bakrid and ends on the dawn of Bakrid.

