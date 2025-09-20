Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly returns on Netflix: Here’s what changed Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly returns to Netflix after being pulled down over a copyright dispute. Find out the changes made in the OTT version.

New Delhi:

South superstar Ajith Kumar's film Good Bad Ugly was removed from the OTT platform Netflix on September 17. This step was taken following a court order regarding the unauthorised use of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's songs.

Now the Pan-India film has been brought back to the OTT giant with changes. It is significant to note that the film that was released in theatres in April was not able to recover its production cost at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 280 crore, the film was able to earn only Rs 212 crore.

Good Bad Ugly is back on Netflix!

The film was removed from Netflix due to a copyright dispute with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. Hence, now the film is back on the OTT giant without the songs. The songs in question included "Otta Ruba Tharen," "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi," and "Ilamai Idho Idho."

Ilaiyaraaja had demanded a written apology from the makers

Directed by Aadik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly premiered on Netflix after its theatrical release. However, the film was removed from the streaming platform due to copyright infringement concerns. Ilaiyaraaja's songs "Otta Ruba Tharen," "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi," and "Ilamai Idho Idho" were included in the film, but the composer had objected to their use. He also demanded Rs 5 crore and a written apology from the producers before pursuing the dispute legally.

What did the court say?

Ilaiyaraaja filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the production house, alleging the inclusion of his popular songs without proper permission or a royalty agreement. Justice N. Senthilkumar's ruling prevented the producers from releasing Good Bad Ugly with Ilaiyaraaja's songs. This court ruling led to Netflix removing the film.

Good Bad Ugly cast

Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly was released in theatres on April 10. Almost a month later, the film began streaming on Netflix on May 8. Apart from Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu and Sunil are also seen in important roles in this film.

