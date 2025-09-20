Baburao act lands Netflix, Kapil Sharma Show in Rs 25 crore lawsuit by Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala Baburao act on The Kapil Sharma Show has landed Netflix in legal trouble as Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala files a Rs 25 crore lawsuit.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the set of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote his film 'Jolly LLB 3', where comedian Kiku Sharda donned the look and acted like Baburao from 'Hera Pheri.' Following this, producer Firoz Nadiadwala sent a legal notice of Rs 25 crore to Netflix and the show's makers, alleging that his movie's character was used without permission.

According to a News18 report, Firoz Nadiadwala said in an official statement, 'Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri. This legacy is built with our hard work, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal has crafted this character with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation, but for preservation.'

Copyright case against Netflix

The notice accuses Netflix and the show's makers of copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act 1957 and trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademark Act. According to Nadiadwala's team, 'Baburao' is a registered trademark of the Nadiadwala family. The complaint also cites Section 14 of the Copyright Act.

Nadiadwala makes demands to Netflix and the show's makers

Akshay Kumar's episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will stream today, on September 20. He appeared in the show's third season's final episode, where he had a lot of fun and banter with the cast. Nadiadwala's legal team has demanded that all segments be immediately removed from Netflix, social media platforms and any third-party channels. He has also demanded in writing that this will not happen in the future, along with an apology within 24 hours.

Netflix must pay Rs 25 crore within two days

The producer has demanded compensation of Rs 25 crore, which must be paid within two days of receiving the notice. Failure to do so will result in civil and criminal proceedings. Nadiadwala's lawyer and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Rais Khan stated that the content was stolen for commercial gain. Her client legally owns these rights and will now be protected. There is no freedom to use any creative legacy without permission.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: How much Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar starrer earned on day 1?