New Malayalam movies on OTT [September 26, 2025]: Hridayapoorvam, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and more This Friday is big for Malayalam cinema fans. Hridayapoorvam, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, Sarkeet, and Sumathi Valavu will stream on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and ManoramaMAX.

If you're a fan of Malayalam movies or just love exploring new stories from regional India, this Friday is perfect for you. New Malayalam films across different genres will be released on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5.

Whether you’re in the mood for heartfelt dramas, romantic comedies, or horror dramas, there's something for every cinema lover to watch this Friday.

1. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Althaf Salim's romantic comedy film 'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira', which hit the big screens on August 29, 2025, is all set to make its digital debut this Friday, September 26, 2025. The film stars renowned actors Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others in the lead roles.

The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.5 and will be made available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie will be released in five languages - Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

2. Sumathi Valavu

It is written by Abhilash Pillai, and this Malayalam movie, which was initially released in theatres on August 1, 2025, was a hit at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 24.85 crore worldwide.

3. Sarkeet

Thamar KV and Hashim Sulaiman's drama film 'Sarkeet' will make its digital debut on September 26, 2025, on the ManoramaMAX platform. The film stars Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Alexander Prasanth, Deepak Parambol, and Remya Suresh in the lead roles.

4. Hridayapoorvam

The wait for Mohanlal's most anticipated film, 'Hridayapoorvam', is finally over as the romantic drama film will hit the JioHotstar screens on September 26, 2025. It is worth noting that the Malayalam language film will be made available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The film, which was made with a budget of Rs 25 crore, has earned Rs 75.25 crore at the worldwide box office.

