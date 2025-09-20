Hridayapoorvam OTT release date: Mohanlal’s romantic drama set for digital premiere After a successful theatrical run, Mohanlal’s romantic drama Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, is making its way to OTT. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, collecting over Rs 72 crore worldwide.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's romantic drama film 'Hridayapoorvam', which hit the big screens on August 28, 2025, is all set to make its digital debut soon. The film is directed by Sathyan Anthikad, and besides Mohanlal, it features Basil Joseph, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap and others in the lead roles.

Those who couldn't watch this film in theatres will now get a chance to stream it on the digital platform JioHotstar. Read further to know when you can watch it online.

Hridayapoorvam OTT release date out

The streaming platform JioHotstar took to the X handle (Formerly Twitter) to share the Hridayapoorvam OTT release date announcement poster. The caption of the post reads, "#Hridayapoorvam will be streaming from September 26 on JioHotstar." It is significant to note that the film will be made available to stream in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Hridayapoorvam trailer

The makers of the film dropped the official trailer of 'Hridayapoorvam' on August 26, 2025, and it garnered more than 2 million views so far on Aashirvad Cinemas' YouTube channel.

Hridayapoorvam: Storyline and production details

The Malayalam-language film follows the story of a heart-transplant survivor named Sandeep, played by Mohanlal. The plot continues when he attends his donor's daughter, Haritha's, engagement, but an unexpected stay brings him closer to the family.

Notably, the film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The music is directed by Justin Prabhakaran, and this romantic drama is edited by K Rajagopal.

Hridayapoorvam: Budget, worldwide box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film 'Hridayapoorvam' was made with a budget of Rs 25 crore and collected Rs 72 crore worldwide so far. The film received positive responses from the audience, earning an IMDb rating of 7.1.

