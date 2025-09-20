Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for outstanding contribution to Indian cinema Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced this on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Renowned Malayalam actor Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Saturday. The official tweet reads, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

The tweet further reads, "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025."

PM Modi congratulates the veteran actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the actor by sharing a tweet, praising his remarkable journey and dedication to the arts. He wrote, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come."

It must be noted that the award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025.

