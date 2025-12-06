Netflix locks $82.7 billion deal with Warner Bros: What's in it for OTT audience This deal could bring HBO tentpoles like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and Succession, along with blockbuster franchises including Harry Potter, The Dark Knight trilogy and the wider DC universe, directly to Netflix.

After signing a $82.7 billion agreement on December 5, 2025, OTT giant Netflix will acquire Warner Bros' film and television studios, along with its streaming assets including HBO Max and the premium cable channel HBO.

For subscribers, this is more than a business headline as this deal will now bring some of the most iconic franchises and beloved series on one platform.

What could arrive on Netflix?

With this deal, Netflix gains access to a vast catalogue. Among the expected additions:

The entire fantasy-epic legacy of the Harry Potter franchise.

The fantastical and brutal universe of Game of Thrones and related spinoffs/series under the broader IP umbrella.

Iconic superhero and comic-book titles from the DC Comics universe, from classic films to forthcoming projects.

Beloved series and cult hits once exclusive to HBO/HBO Max: shows like The Sopranos, The Big Bang Theory, and other Warner-HBO staples.

What does this mean for viewers?

Netflix subscribers will now gain access to a deep slate of Warner Bros titles, both legacy favourites and recent global hits. This could bring HBO tentpoles like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and Succession, along with blockbuster franchises including Harry Potter, The Dark Knight trilogy and the wider DC universe, directly onto the platform, streaming alongside Netflix’s own giants like Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

Industry insiders believe this may significantly simplify viewing for many, rather than juggling multiple subscriptions, a single Netflix account could soon deliver a blockbuster variety of films, classic TV, superhero sagas, fantasy epics and prestige dramas.

What viewers should know: Timing and uncertainties

The deal is slated to close by late 2026, after a planned spin-off of Warner Bros' linear TV and cable network business. Meanwhile, Netflix has indicated that theatrical releases under Warner Bros. will continue, though the 'window' between cinema debut and streaming availability might shrink significantly.

However, regulatory approval is required and watchdogs in the US and Europe have already raised antitrust concerns over such massive media consolidation.

