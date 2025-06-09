Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh left shocked | Watch Premiering June 21 on Netflix, Season 3 brings back the OG laugh riot with Navjot Singh Sidhu and the entire gang of comedy legends.

New Delhi:

Brace yourselves — the thoko taali is back and so is Navjot Singh Sidhu. Yes! You read that right, the cricket commentator and laughter show judge will once again be seen on Kapil Sharma's show. On Monday, the OTT giant shared a video, where Kapil takes Archana Puran Singh blindfolded to a room for a surprise. Later, we see that the surprise turns into a shock when she spots Sidhu in the room. The Great Indian Kapil Show's third season, which will start streaming from June 21, is now a two-judge comedy court, and the verdict is unanimous: double the laughter, double the trouble, and definitely double the taaliyaan.

Netflix and Kapil promised fans earlier this month that ‘Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar’ and keeping that promise, they have made the comedy family bigger by bringing Sidhu Paaji into the fold. Additionally, this time around, fans won’t just be in the audience- they’ll be on stage too, as Superfans get their moment in the spotlight. Not only do they get time with Kapil Sharma on the same stage, they also get to enjoy Sidhu’s signature shayari, roaring laughs, and his classic nok-jhok with Archana that promises to steal the show.

Watch the teaser here:

Returning to bring the madness along with the iconic Kapil Sharma, is the legendary Sunil Grover, the ever-versatile Krushna Abhishek, and the fan-favorite Kiku Sharda, making this season an unmissable comedy dhamaka. Whether you’re tuning in for the punchlines, the playful jabs, or just to hear some Sidhuisms like “ tussi chaaa gaye guru” one more time, Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on June 21, and it’s bringing the house down, only on Netflix. The Great Indian Kapil Show streams June 21st, only on Netflix.

