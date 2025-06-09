Box Office Report: Know Housefull 5, Thug Life and Bhool Chuk Maaf's Sunday collection These days, many films of different genres are impressing the audience at the box office. Be it Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' or Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life', every film has its flavour.

Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh's film 'Housefull 5' has been released in theatres. The film is getting a good response. On the other hand, Hollywood film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' has also been consistent in Indian theatres. However, Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' seems to be struggling at the moment. Let us tell you how many crores these films have collected so far.

'Housefull 5' reaches close to 100 crores

Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' did a business of about Rs 24 crores in India on the first day, while on the second day, the film's earnings increased to 31 crores. Now on the third day, i.e. Sunday, the film has collected 32 crores, after which the film has earned a total of Rs 87 crores so far. The film is getting mixed reactions from critics.

'Thug Life' bows down in four days

Kamal Haasan's film was released on June 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Pan India languages. The film has so far earned Rs 36.90 crores in four days. On the fourth day, the film earned only Rs 6.50 crores, which is the lowest figure in terms of one-day collection so far. The film had collected Rs 15.5 crores on the first day, while on the second day it was able to collect Rs 7.15 crores and on the third day, i.e. Saturday, it was able to collect Rs 7.75 crores.

Collection of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' earned Rs 1.21 crores on the 18th day, after which the total box office collection of the film reached 69.21 crores. The film had made a bang in the first week and crossed the mark of Rs 44 crores. However, in the second week, the film earned only Rs 23 crores.

'Mission Impossible 8'

Hollywood's best actor Tom Cruise's film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is also entertaining the audience in theatres these days. The English version of this film, which was released on May 17, has earned 1.89 crores on the 23rd day. The Hindi version earned Rs 36 lakh on the 23rd day. The film, which earned 16.5 crores on the first day, has earned Rs 99.5 crores in India so far. This film is the eighth instalment of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

