Modern Love Mumbai trailer out: Love knows no boundaries in Prime Video series | WATCH

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer of the remake of the widely loved US original anthology series Modern Love at the 5 years anniversary celebration – Prime Video Presents. For the highly anticipated first local adaptation, the anthology series will see a nuanced story about homosexuality and acceptance, a modern-day millennial love, a mother-son Asian duo, lost-love and grief, finding independence and breaking free. The six-part series showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events rooted in Mumbai.

Modern Love Mumbai, explores heart-warming stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, it brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

The Amazon Original series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications and stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar.

All episodes will premiere on Prime Video starting May 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.