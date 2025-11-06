Mithra Mandali now streaming on OTT: Here’s where to watch Priyadarshi's re-edited Telugu comedy Telugu comedy Mithra Mandali has made its OTT debut on Prime Video. The re-edited version brings back Priyadarshi, Niharika NM and friends in a heart-warming chaos of friendship, politics, and laughs you can now stream from home.

Telugu film Mithra Mandali, which released in theatres on October 16, is now streaming on OTT. The film is a light-hearted comedy about friendship and chaos. After criticisms, the makers have shared a re-edited version of the film for digital streaming.

Starring Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and Vishnu in lead roles, the film marks influencer Niharika NM’s Tollywood debut.

When and where to watch Mithra Mandali

Mithra Mandali is currently streaming on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles. At its core, the film celebrates friendship, humour, and the messy adventures that come as a part of growing up. The story follows a group of friends whose lives take a U-turn when they cross paths with a fiery politician and his strong-willed daughter.

Why was Mithra Mandali re-edited before OTT release?

Directed and written by Vijayendar S, Mithra Mandali received a mixed response from audience and critics. The makers took the feedback in stride, and went back to the editing table - trimming, tweaking, and refining the narrative to give viewers a more engaging experience. The newly re-edited version is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

Who stars in Mithra Mandali?

Mithra Mandali's ensemble cast includes Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Chaitanya, Rag Mayur as Abhi, Niharika NM as Swecha, Vishnu Oi as Sathwik, and Prasad Behara as Rajeev. Comedy stalwarts Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, and Raghu Karumanchi add to the laughs, while Brahmanandam and KV Anudeep make special appearances.

The film is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Bhanu Pratapa under the banners Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments. It features cinematography by Siddharth SJ, editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan, and music by RR Dhruvan.

