Mithra Mandali X review: Why Telugu fans can’t stop talking about this heartfelt film Mithra Mandali, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Niharika NM, and Vennela Kishore, released on October 16. The Telugu friendship drama mixes humour and heart with real-life warmth, and fans online are calling it one of the most “feel-good” movies of the year.

The Telugu audience seems to have found their latest feel-good favourite in Mithra Mandali.

Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and Vennela Kishore, the film is the talk of the Internet, with fans flooding social media to call it one of his most heartfelt and entertaining performances yet.

Mithra Mandali Release Date and Director

Directed by Vijayender S, Mithra Mandali released in theatres on October 16, 2025.

How Are Fans Reacting to Mithra Mandali?

Soon after its release, #MithraMandaliX began trending online, with moviegoers sharing how the film 'hit all the right emotions'. Many praised its fresh storytelling and slice-of-life humour that reflects real friendships and everyday struggles.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Cinema bagundi – heart touching story with superb performances. Mithra Mandali lo manchi feel undi. #mithramandali." Yet another user penned, "Mithra Mandali exceeded expectations! Reviews cheppinatuga kadu, daniki minchina cinema idi. #mithramandali"

Another wrote, "Audience talk positive everywhere! Mithra Mandali lo content, emotion, entertainment anni kalisi blockbuster ayindi." "First half engaging, second half emotional — Mithra Mandali perfectly balanced movie!

#mithramandali," said another.

However, another section of social media users and critics were of the opinion that the film lacked pace and the comedy felt forced most times. Similar such comments were found by regional language-speaking audience on X.

Mithra Mandali Cast and Storyline

The story is about a bunch of aimless yet lovable friends find themselves in the middle of total chaos when a fiery politician and his rebellious daughter cross their path - all because of a mix of love, luck, and pure foolishness.

Though the film is steadily gaining momentum at the box office, it is expected to pick up due to positive word-of-mouth. The film is set to enjoy a decent theatrical run, especially since it's releasing during the lead-up to the Diwali weekend.

