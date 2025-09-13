Bomb movie X review: Know what netizens say about Arun Das and Abhirami's comedy drama Read further to know what social media users are saying about the Tamil-language film 'Bomb', which hit the screens on September 12, 2025.

Tamil actors Arjun Das and Abhirami's film 'Bomb' recently hit the big screens on September 12, 2025. The Tamil-language comedy drama is directed by Vishal Venkat. The film has received positive responses from the audience so far.

It is significant to note that this film holds an impressive IMDb rating of 9.5. Those who are wondering whether to watch this film in theatres or not can have a look at the film's Twitter review here.

Bomb movie X review

Social media users are loving this movie because of its script and background music. One X user wrote, "Watched Bomb in palazzo......Fabulous watch with very neat script and fantabulous bgm.... Award winning performance by actor Kalivenkat. Different avatar of actor arjun das. Feel good movie......gives very good message.

Another user added, "A Good message conveyed with a Good way. @iam_arjundas Semma Performance in New style. Kaali Venkat Mirratal. @ShivathmikaR Neat. Another New Attempt from @vishalvenkat_18 and Get Success.Worth for your TICKET."

The comedy-drama film 'Bomb' stars Arjun Das, Nassar, Kaali Venkat, Abhirami, Trichy Saravana Kumar, and Poovaiyar Kaapis in the lead roles.

