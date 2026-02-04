Mismatched Season 4 Netflix release: All about Prajakti Koli, Rohit Saraf's farewell as Dimple and Rishi Mismatched Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix and will mark the final outing of Prajakti Koli and Rohit Saraf as Dimple and Rishi. Here's all you need to know about the release details of the series.

Mismatched Season 4 is set to return to Netflix in 2026, bringing Prajakti Koli and Rohit Saraf back as Dimple and Rishi for what has been confirmed as the show’s final chapter. The romantic comedy series is extremely popular and fans have been expressing their sadness over the show's end ever since the announcement was made.

While a promo has been revealed, fans are asking questions on the release date of Mismatched Season 4. Here's what we could find.

Mismatched Season 4 OTT release details

Prajakti Koli and Rohit Saraf's Mismatched 4 will release on Netflix in 2026. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date. When India TV reached out to Netflix for an update on the series' release date, the platform said that no tentative date has been finalised yet.

How did fans react to the final season of Mismatched Season 4?

Mismatched fans have been reacted to the series finale. They wrote, "Omg Who’s crying with me", "Why not one more season after this one", "One last time", "Why does ‘last season’ sound so painful", "One last timeeeeee", "Why are you making me cry after seeing them?", and others.

Mismatched Season 4: Story

According to the official synopsis, Dimple and Rishi are unexpectedly thrown back together, even as Rishi finds himself on a path that allows no turning back. As their lives cross again, the story circles the question that has followed them for years: are they truly mismatched, or were they simply never given the right moment. The season frames this emotional reckoning as the natural end point of their journey, tying directly into the farewell hinted at since the previous season.

Sharing their thoughts on the final season, the team behind Mismatched said, "Mismatched has always been about timing as much as love. Season 4 explores what happens when two people who thought they’d said their final goodbye are pulled back into each other’s orbit. Dimple and Rishi have grown, changed, and chosen different paths, but picture abhi baaki hain mere dost! We’re excited for audiences to get a first glimpse of this new chapter through Next on Netflix."

Mismatched Season 4: Cast and crew

Season 4 is directed by Divyang Thakkar and created by Gazal Dhaliwal, with Ronnie Screwvala serving as producer. Along with Prajakti Koli and Rohit Saraf, the season features Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Ahsas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi and Abhinav Sharma, continuing the ensemble that has shaped the series across its run.

