Mirzapur Season 4: When is Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer expected to hit Prime Video? Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's starrer Mirzapur is all set for its fourth instalment. Read further to know when this crime-thriller can hit the Prime Video platform.

The popular crime thriller Mirzapur is officially coming back for a fourth season. After the success of Season 3, Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment have announced that work on the next season has already started. With the release of a bonus episode from Season 3, fans are buzzing with excitement and theories.

The makers of this show have confirmed that there will be a Season 4. However, the details regarding the release date haven't been revealed yet. Fans recently got excited when there were hints about Munna Bhaiya’s return. But the bonus episode was a compilation of deleted scenes from the third instalment. One of the main characters, Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyendu Sharma), did appear, but only as a narrator who commented on other characters’ actions.

The OTT platform Prime Video took to the Instagram account and announced the release date of Mirzapur's bonus episode with the caption, 'Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai. MirzapuronPrime, Bonus Episode, 30th August.'

Fans were quick to react to the post and filled the comment section with their speculations regarding the return of key character 'Munna Bhaiya' in the fourth instalment of Mirzapur. One user wrote, 'Season 4ma Munna Bhaiya back caiya', another user commented, 'Plss mirzapur season 4 lao'.

When will Mirzapur Season 4 release?

According to reports, Mirzapur Season 4 might be released by the end of 2025 or early 2026. For the unversed, Mirzapur Season 3 premiered on July 5, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

About Mirzapur

Amazon Prime Video's original series Mirzapur is a crime thriller created by Puneet Krishna, Karan Anshuman, and Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan. The main characters of this television series include Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal), Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal), and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi). Fans can look forward to seeing these key characters return in the new season.

