Vijay Deverakonda lands in legal trouble for comparing Pahalgam attack with tribal clashes A written complaint has been filed against actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday. The actor has been asked to apologise for hurting tribal community.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is surrounded by controversies. He has been accused of insulting the tribal society and passing derogatory remarks against them. This case is related to the actor's comments about the tribal community during the pre-release event of the film Retro in Hyderabad on April 26. Now, Kishanraj Chauhan, President of Adivasi Lawyers Association Bapunagar, has filed a written complaint accusing Deverakonda of disrespecting the tribal community.

Demand for legal action

In a written complaint lodged against Vijay Deverakonda at Sanjeev Reddy Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad, a case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Tribal associations have asked the actor to apologise in this matter immediately. In the complaint filed on behalf of the Adivasi Lawyers Association, Kishanraj Chauhan wrote, 'This is not just a matter of freedom of expression. It is a matter of dignity and constitutional protection of marginalised communities. We demand immediate legal action against the actor under SC/ST atrocities laws.'

The complaint further stated that Vijay made this comment in the presence of mainstream electronic and print media and it was streamed online on a large scale. The complaint also presented screenshots and links of the video containing Vijay Deverakonda's statement. This is part of the complaint that is going viral.

What did Vijay Deverakonda say?

The actor commented on the Pahalgam attack at the pre-release event of Suriya starrer Retro. 'The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is to educate the terrorists and ensure that they are not brainwashed. Kashmir belongs to India and Kashmiris are ours. India does not even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and if this continues, they will attack them. They behave like tribals 500 years ago, fighting without any sense,' the actor said at the pre-release event.

