Sonu Nigam loses his calm at fan during Bengaluru concert, mentions Pahalgam attack | Watch

A recent concert of Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has become a topic of discussion. He was performing at East Point College in Bengaluru recently, when a student 'rudely' asked him to sing in Kannada, due to which the National Award-winning singer stopped the performance midway and had a heart-to-heart conversation. While expressing his love for the language and the people of that state, Sonu linked the anger of the students to the Pahalgam attack. The video is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.

What did Sonu Nigam say?

In the viral video, Sonu Nigam is seen saying, 'In my career, I have sung songs in many languages, but the best songs I have sung are in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I bring a lot of love. We do many shows in many places, but whenever we do a show in Karnataka, we bring a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I don't like that a boy from there, who is not even as big as my career, is threatening me to sing in Kannada.'

Comparing the student's 'irrational' anger to the Pahalgam incident, the singer said, 'This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing in front of you. I love you guys. I do a lot of shows around the world where thousands of people gather, and whenever I hear a single person shouting 'Kannada', I definitely sing at least one line in Kannada for them. I love and respect all of you so much. So please be kind.'

Sonu Nigam is a multi-lingual singer

It is worth noting that apart from Hindi songs, Sonu Nigam is known for singing songs in 32 languages, which he has sung in his entire career. Apart from Hindi, these include Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili and Manipuri languages.

