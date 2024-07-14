Mirzapur S3: Netizens blame Ramankant Pandit’s insistence responsible for tragedy, destruction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Social media users dissect Ramankant Pandit's role in Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur Season 3 may have been released days ago but the internet is yet not over with its takes and opinions on the characters of the show. Other than Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit, one male character that got criticism and likes is Ramakant Pandit. Played by Rajesh Tailang, the pivotal character in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur is a man deeply entrenched in his own stubborn principles, that have far-reaching and devastating consequences. Throughout the series, he is portrayed with a perpetual scowl and a sense of resentment towards society and the system, believing that they have wronged him.

Netizens called Ramakant's actions responsible for the destruction in Mirzapur

The netizen points out that his unwavering insistence on fighting a legal case against Kaleen Bhaiya, the powerful mafia don of Mirzapur, sets the stage for the escalating conflict. His refusal to back down, even in the face of overwhelming odds, ignites a feud that consumes not only his own life but also the lives of those around him.The consequences of Ramakant's actions are evident from the very beginning. His stubbornness prevents Munna Bhaiya, Kaleen Bhaiya's son, from visiting his home, a gesture that could have potentially eased tensions. Instead, the animosity between the two families intensifies, leading to the fateful confrontation between Munna and Guddu, Ramakant's elder son.

Ramakant's family lost the most in the series

The tragic repercussions of Ramakant's actions are far-reaching. His younger son, Bablu, his daughter-in-law Sweety, and his son-in-law Robin all fall victim to the violence that ensues. His elder son, Guddu, is transformed into a ruthless gangster, driven by a thirst for revenge and a distorted sense of justice. The impact of Ramakant's stubbornness extends beyond his immediate family, affecting the entire region of Purvanchal and Bihar. Hundreds of innocent lives are lost in the crossfire between the rival gangs, all stemming from the initial conflict ignited by Ramakant's refusal to compromise.

Ramakant Pandit serves as a cautionary tale, a reminder of the dangers of blind adherence to one's own principles without considering the consequences. His character highlights the importance of flexibility, compromise, and the ability to recognize when one's actions are causing more harm than good.

