Mehta Boys to Do Patti, 5 most anticipated shows and movies on OTT

5 most anticipated shows and movies on OTT

OTT platforms are filled with fascinating new material every week. Here we have compiled a list of five upcoming projects that are said to be the most anticipated ones. These five upcoming projects are making everyone excited. From scary thrillers to uplifting dramas, here are the top OTT releases to look out for in the coming times:

1. Do Patti: A Gripping Mystery Thriller

Do Patti, starring Kajol, producer Kriti Sanon and debutant Shaheer Sheikh promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. With a female-centric plot and great suspense, this picture promises to be an exciting ride. Shashanka Ghosh directs the film, which digs into a strange case that intertwines two lives in unexpected ways. Prepare for an OTT thriller packed with hopefully standout performances and nail-biting moments.

2. The Mehta Boys: A Heartwarming Coming-of-Age Drama

The Mehta Boys promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, transporting audiences on a nostalgic journey filled with laughter, life lessons, and touching moments. The plot revolves around a father-son duo who are pulled together in an unexpected 48-hour adventure, forcing them to confront their fractured relationship and deep-seated disagreements. The film's refreshing combination of comedy and drama beautifully examines generational tensions and human development. Mehta Boys, starring the amazing Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani, is building up to be a must-see, filled with heartbreaking moments that will appeal to viewers of all ages.

3. Citadel: Honey Bunny - Global Spy Adventure

Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spin-off based in the riveting world of espionage and covert operations, is produced by the same team that created the international sensation Citadel. This high-octane series contains action, drama, and global intrigue, with new characters at the helm. If you enjoyed the original Citadel series, this Indian remake will have you glued to the screen.

4. Fabulous live of Bollywood wives Season 3: Reality Mixed With Drama

Netflix India has officially revealed the premiere date for the third season of Fabulous Lives versus Bollywood Wives. The original cast, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey, will return, along with some new members from Delhi's high society, including jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor, daughter of renowned actress Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, and sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor.

5. Mandala Murders: A Thrilling Mystery

Mandala Murders promises to be an intense thriller. Vaani Kapoor leads the cast in this gripping mystery, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. The series promises a thrilling tale full of suspense, action, and unexpected twists. Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan also play significant parts, adding to the mystery. Mandala Murders is one of the most eagerly awaited thrillers on the horizon, bringing together a brilliant ensemble and a nail-biting premise.

With these fascinating projects on the horizon, OTT platforms are poised to provide something for every viewer. Whether you enjoy mysteries, tech thrillers, or heartfelt dramas, these new films promise to keep us entertained and engaged in 2024.

