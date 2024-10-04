'Emergency' petition disposed off by Bombay HC after Kangana Ranaut, CBFC work out issues

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Emergency' petition disposed off by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court heard the case of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency on Friday. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has reached the Bombay HC over its delayed release date. The matter started after the makers of the film were unable to get their film certified by the censor board. Later the CBFC had asked for three cuts in Kangana's film. In the last hearing on Monday, the makers of Emergency had finally agreed to get three scenes cut from the film. In the latest development, the Bombay High Court has disposed off the petition as both the parties, Kangana Ranaut and the censor board have agreed to a common solution.

Bombay HC hearing on Emergency today

The film counsel said that 7 days were given to the reviewing committee to get the CBFC suggested cuts to be finalised in the film. Later the film counsel sought disposing of the petition as well and both parties worked out the issue. The Bombay High Court said in its verdict that the present petition is being disposed off. "Needless to say the court has not commented on the commitment of the parties. All rights and contentions of the parties are reserved," the verdict read.

Now that Kangana Ranaut has agreed to get the changed made in her film, it is expected that the censor board may soon pass the film with a certificate and Emergency will then soon hit the theatres as well.

About the film

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in lead roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film has music by Sanchit Balhara and screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana plays the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed an emergency in the country in 1975.

