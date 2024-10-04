Govinda gets discharged from Mumbai hospital after four days

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Actor Govinda gets discharged from Mumbai hospital

Bollywood actor Govinda has been discharged from Mumbai Hospital after four days. The actor had injured his left leg during a gun misfiring incident on Tuesday. He was spotted on Friday afternoon coming out of CritiCare Asia hospital in a wheelchair. His wife Sunita Ahuja was also spotted along with the Shiv Sena leader.

ANI has shared the video of Govinda coming out of the hospital, watch here:

The actor was spotted with leg braces while coming out of the hospital. He even stood in front of the media for the photos. The actor also thanked the media and fans for their prayers. At the end of the video, Govinda can be seen sending flying kisses to everyone standing outside of the hospital for a view of him.

Sunita Ahuja spoke about his health condition

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had reached the hospital this morning and said that his health is now completely fine now. 'What could be a better feeling than that my husband is going home safely. His health is also absolutely fine. In a few days, he will start dancing and singing again. I have everyone's blessings. I have Mata Rani's blessings. Puja-path was going on everywhere. Everything is fine. Sir will start work soon now," said Sunita Ahuja.

Six weeks of bed rest suggested

Sunita Ahuja told reporters that the doctors have advised the actor to rest for at least six weeks. Apart from this, the doctors have forbidden him from meeting too many people, which can increase the risk of infection. He has been advised for complete bed rest.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning

This incident happened with actor Govinda at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor was leaving for Kolkata from Mumbai at around 4:45 in the morning. He was going to participate in a show. During this, he was keeping the revolver when suddenly it slipped from his hand and there was a misfire. The bullet hit the actor's left leg near the knee. Govinda was immediately taken to the hospital. During treatment, the bullet was removed from his leg and he is out of danger.

Also Read: Salman Khan announces 'Kick 2' from 'Sikandar' set | See Post