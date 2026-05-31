Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ghooskhor Pandat controversy, says even his family was abused online

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently making headlines for his upcoming film, Governor. Amidst this, the actor opened up about his controversial film, Ghooskhor Pandat. He revealed that during the controversy surrounding the film's title, he received threats, faced online abuse and his family was even dragged into the dispute, despite the filmmakers having issued an apology within just two days.

Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence for the first time

Speaking to PTI about the controversy surrounding Ghooskhor Pandat, Manoj Bajpayee said, 'We did not anticipate this. However, when it did happen, we issued an apology within two days. If something causes such deep offense to anyone, creative individuals like us are always ready to rectify our mistakes or set things right.'

'We are creative people; we can come up with ten different titles, and all of them would be exciting.' The actor also admitted that the controversy affected the team for a while as he also added, 'We were mentally quite shaken until we shared our explanatory post.'

People form opinions without knowing the full story: Manoj Bajpayee

Addressing the controversy and trolling surrounding the film, the actor stated, 'During the uproar, I received threats, yet I continued my work undeterred. When people troll you, hurl abuses, and even drag your family into the matter, I actually feel a sense of empathy for them. People reacted to the film's title without even understanding its subject matter.'

'The subject of the film is something else entirely. However, I feel that people on social media these days lack patience; they are desperate to voice their opinions without having full knowledge of the subject,' the actor added.

Responding to the criticism, the actor remarked, 'I am an educated individual, and I harbour no such malicious intent. I simply do not have the energy or time to argue with people who are so desperate to cling to their opinions, or who do not even bother to take the trouble to educate themselves. So, why should I argue with them?'

What is the entire controversy about?

A controversy erupted regarding the title of the film Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Neeraj Pandey. A specific caste group raised objections to the film's name and staged a strong protest, leading the matter to reach the courts. In the Supreme Court, the filmmakers gave an assurance that the title had been withdrawn and would be changed.

In addition to Manoj Bajpayee, the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The story of the film has been written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah and it marks Ritesh Shah's directorial debut.

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