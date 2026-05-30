'My father and brother never wanted negative roles': Bobby Deol explains his career shift in Aap Ki Adalat

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has delivered several hit films in his acting career, but he received immense love from audiences for his negative roles in series and films like Aashram and Animal, respectively. In a candid conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby Deol reflected on his career journey and how he shifted away from the traditional heroic image associated with his family.

The actor revealed that while his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol were never inclined towards negative roles, he chose to break that pattern and explore darker, more complex characters in his career.

Rajat Sharma: Which bad baba inspired you to do this role?

Bobby Deol: I do not watch YouTube to see who is doing what. Hamari duniya ek alag daur me jaa rahi hai. Jo depth hoti thi pahle insaanon me, woh ab shallow ho rahi hai, saara materialistic ho gaya. Main in cheezon se door rehta hoon. Jis mahoul me main paida hua hoon, usme ye hai nahin. Prakash Ji ne mujhse bola, kisi baba ke YouTube video mat dekhna. Bas itna dimaag me rakhna, jab tu bolta hai, log sunte hain.

Rajat Sharma: You didn't tell your papa or your bhaiya you were doing this role?

Bobby Deol: Mere papa, bhaiya kabhi negative roles nahin karna chahte they. As an actor main nahin chahta tha ki usko follow karoon, jo mere liye work nahin kar raha tha.

About Aashram series

The MX Player's series Aashram revolves around Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol, a self-styled godman from Kashipur who enjoys unwavering devotion from his followers. While his devotees trust him blindly and obey his every command, Baba Nirala is actually a manipulative conman who exploits their faith for personal gain, ensuring they remain loyal to him and his ashram.

It also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury in key roles. Notably, the makers have announced that Bobby Deol will return as Baba Nirala in Season 4 of Aashram. The show first premiered in 2020, and three seasons have been released so far.

Also Read: