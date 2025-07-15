Mandala Murders trailer out: Vaani Kapoor as SP Rea Thomas on a mission to solve the mandala mystery | Watch The makers of the upcoming crime mystery thriller series 'Mandala Murders' have released its official trailer on Tuesday. The Netflix series features Vaani Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla in the lead roles. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The trailer of the most anticipated crime drama mystery thriller series 'Mandala Murders' has been released today, July 15, 2025, across social media platforms. It is produced by YRF Entertainment and created by Gopi Puthran. Fans who are eagerly awaiting the suspense-filled series will be able to watch it on the digital screens on July 25, 2025.

Mandala Murders trailer is out now

The trailer of the 'Mandala Murders' starts with a voiceover, saying, "Charandaspur, it is said that in these forests, there lies an ancient machine in which you offer your thumb as a sacrifice. You got your boon. Then any wish you desire can be granted. It also features Vaani Kapoor as an SP Rea Thomas, who is the investigating officer, who will solve the murder mystery which are linked to 'Mandala' along with her team, which includes Vikram Singh (played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta).

Watch the trailer below:

The OTT giant Netflix shared the trailer on its official Instagram handle with the caption that reads, "Kuch rahasya vigyaan aur vishwaas se pare hai. Mol chukane ka samay aa gaya hai. Watch Mandala Murders, out 25 July, only on Netflix." Social media users have expressed their excitement, reacting to the trailer of this crime thriller web series and filling the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "Looks promising!" Another user wrote, "Super intrigued! Something fresh and new - much much needed. Bring it on."

Check Netflix's post below:

Mandala Murders cast

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the web series stars Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Jameel Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Edward Sonnenblick and Lavishka Gupta in the lead roles. It is significant to note that the YRF Entertainment, which is known for its romantic and action thriller films, is now going to bring a crime thriller to the digital screens.

Also Read: Rangeen OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vineet Kumar Singh's upcoming comedy drama