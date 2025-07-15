Rangeen OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vineet Kumar Singh's upcoming comedy drama The Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh will appear in Amazon Prime Video's original series 'Rangeen' alongside Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles. Read further to know its release date.

Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is best known for his role in Laxman Utekar's action epic film 'Chhaava' alongside Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles, is all set to appear in the upcoming comedy drama series 'Rangeen'. Read further to know when and where you can watch this original series.

Created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, the television series featured Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Veeru Raw in the pivotal roles. The makers of the series announced the release date on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Where to watch Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Rangeen'?

The comedy drama series 'Rangeen' featuring Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be made available in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on July 25, 2025.

Rangeen release date

Chhaava actor Vineet Kumar Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the release date of 'Rangeen' and wrote, "रंगीन Real eyes realize real lies #RangeenOnPrime, New Series, July 25 only on @primevideoin."

About Rangeen

Rangeen is a humorous and touching exploration of love, loyalty and self-discovery, brought to life. It tells the story of a married man's quest for the truth, which compels him to reevaluate his values on masculinity and morality through an unconventional journey.

The Amazon Prime Video Original series 'Rangeen' is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor. Rangeen is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi.

Work front

On the work front, Vineet Kumar Singh was last featured in Gopichand Malineni's directorial 'Jaat' alongside Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra and others in the lead roles. He will be next seen in 'Nishaanchi', 'Roti Kapda aur Internet', and 'Pichchar'.

