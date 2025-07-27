Mandala Murders plot twists and ending fully explained That Mandala Murders ending left us speechless, so we broke it down. Who died, who lived, and what it means for the prophecy? Here's your full recap.

New Delhi:

Vaani Kapoor starrer Mandala Murders is out on Netflix. The mystery thriller deals with a series of murders that are linked to a centuries-old secret society and a prophecy. There was a lot of anticipation for the Netflix series and now that it is out on OTT, the show has been getting a good response from audiences. However, critics seem divided over its review. While some praised it, others called it confusing.

For the unversed, other than Vaani, the series also stars Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar. All the actresses are seen in dominating and bold characters. Ever since the trailer of Mandala Murders was out, a section of social media users were comparing it to Arshad Warsi and Varun Sobti starrer Asur. The Netflix show has a total of 8 episodes that are 30 to 35 minutes long.

What is Mandala Murders about? A quick plot recap

Set in the dreadful fictional town of Charandaspur, Mandala Murders is the story of detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta), who are investigating a series of murders happening in the same way. These murders seem to be linked to an ancient secret society and a horrifying prophecy that blurs the line between myth and reality. As the case progresses, investigators find themselves entangled in a web of symbols, sacred texts and dark traditions that span centuries.

Mandala Murders ending explained: What really happened

Yast is about to wake up in the last moments, when Ananya says that someone is being blessed as the lights start to flicker. She is struck speechless when the blood transmission between Vikram and Yast abruptly stops. It seems like Vasudha's desire to see her kid recover is finally being fulfilled after 20 years. Let us tell you that by the end of Mandala Murders, Vikram stays alive. Yast and he no longer receive blood transfusions, fulfilling his mother's wish.

What happens to Rea, Ananya, and Vikram in the end?

Determined to face Ananya, Rea musters all her strength and makes herself wake up. Yast's chances of waking up start to dwindle when they discover that his blood supply has stopped while she battles Ananya's gang. On the other hand, Ananya becomes enraged by this and takes out the knife to murder Vikram. Rea, however, stops her and stabs Ananya in the neck. To find out if Ananya dies in the end, watch the show.

Also Read: Ronth ending explained: What happened to Dinanath and Yohannan?