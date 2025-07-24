Ronth ending explained: What happened to Dinanath and Yohannan? Ronth isn’t just a thriller—it’s a quiet gut-punch. We decode the haunting final scenes and explain why the ending still lingers with viewers.

New Delhi:

In the last few years, or say that since the trend of OTT has increased and hence, Malayalam thriller films have also made their place in the digital world. Be it Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' or Vivek Gopinath's 'Rekhachithram' or Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam', these films shook the audiences with their twists and turns. If you want to watch such a thrilling film, then a new crime-drama 'Ronth' has been released in Hindi on OTT.

This film from writer-director Shahi Kabir was released in theatres on June 13 last month. This Malayalam film, made on a budget of around Rs 5 crores, did a business of around Rs 9 crores at the box office. But the biggest thing was that Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer was praised for its climax.

What Is the Story of Ronth About?

'Ronth' means patrolling. The crime thriller is based on the events of one night. The story revolves around two characters: an experienced sub-inspector, SI Yohannan and a new police officer, CPO Dinanath. This pair of senior and junior goes on patrol in the city at night. During this time, both of them struggle with personal problems, moral dilemmas and increasing stress. Situations of crisis and chaos also arise, due to which there are differences between the two officers. But both have to support each other in this long night, as there is no room for differences, but then the climax just takes unexpected turns.

Ronth Ending Explained: The Truth Behind Naveen’s Death

The film, based on the pair of senior and junior who go on patrol in the city at night, turns interesting when Naveen (a side character) is found dead. After CCTV evidence shows Yohannan and Dinanath talking to Jincy's brother and a call recording shows Yohannan agreeing to assist them. It then feels like the tale is rewritten to expose them as Jincy's family's conspirators. Naturally, Yohanan is aware that he can avoid difficulties if he sticks to his version of events, but the naive Dinanath believes that his colleague will probably put him in a bad light to save face.

Dinanath makes a desperate rush from the police station in an attempt to escape after realising that Yohanan had his back the entire time and that his behaviour implicates them in Naveen's murder. However, he is struck by a speeding car. With Yohanan and the other criminals driven off to appear in court, the movie ends abruptly. In his attempt to demonstrate how corrupt the system is from the inside out, Shahi Kabir has been accused of omitting the fact that Yohanan and Dinanath did not speak after the news of Naveen's passing surfaced.

Where to Watch Ronth in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and More

'Ronth' has been released on OTT on Tuesday, July 22 on JioHotstar. On this OTT platform, this film is available in five Indian languages: Malayalam as well as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.