Man on Fire hits OTT: Cast, plot, X reviews and where to watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's thriller

New Delhi:

These days, several films and series are being released on OTT platforms, and the intense action-thriller led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has created a buzz among social media users as it officially makes its way to streaming.

Created by Kyle Killen, the series also features Billie Boullet and Alice Braga in key roles. As the series streams online, here’s everything you need to know about its cast, plot, X reactions, and where you can watch it.

Man on Fire: Where to stream

Viewers can stream Man on Fire on Netflix platform. The 7-episode series can be watched in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Man on Fire: Cast

Apart from the American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, best known for Aquaman and The Matrix, the show features Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, Bobby Cannavale, Thomas Aquino, Pamela Germano, Billy Blanco Jr, Ismael Caneppele, and Ravel Cabral in key roles.

Man on Fire: X reactions

Social media users have expressed their views on Man on Fire by sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "I don’t remember the last time I binged a whole show in one sitting #ManOnFire." Another added, "I love it. 10/10."

See other X reactions below:

Man on Fire: Plot

Man on Fire is about a former Special Forces soldier, troubled by his past and chased by enemies, tries to protect a teenage girl while they survive dangerous situations in Rio de Janeiro.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's work front

On the work front, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was last seen in superhero action series Wonder Man, where he played the role of Simon Williams. His famous projects include Aquaman and The Get Down.

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