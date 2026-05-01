Kartavya OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan shares release date poster of Saif Ali Khan's cop drama

New Delhi:

Saif Ali Khan is set to step into the shoes of a police officer in his upcoming film Kartavya. Written and directed by Pulkit, the makers announced the film's release date on Thursday, April 30, 2026, across social media.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also shared the official poster featuring Saif Ali Khan's cop avatar. Read on to find out when Kartavya is releasing online.

Kartavya OTT Release Date Out

Viewers awaiting the film can stream Kartavya on May 15, 2026, on Netflix. Sharing the announcement poster, the OTT giant wrote, "Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga. Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix." Shah Rukh Khan also shared the same poster on his Instagram handle. Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

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