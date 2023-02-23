'Man Bawra Ye' fame Simran Kaur to begin shooting for her OTT project in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Simran Kaur to begin shooting for her OTT project in Lucknow

'Man Bawra Ye' fame actress Simran Kaur will soon start shooting for her next film in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Since the announcement of the construction of the Film City by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, filmmakers are continuously turning to the city of Nawabs to shoot upcoming projects. Talking about her OTT show, Simran expressed her excitement and said that shooting in Lucknow is the cherry on the cake.

She said, "The project is being directed by Amit Pandey and I will be shooting for the series Persona opposite actor Sarfaraz Ansari. The story of this web series is women-centric, and it depicts the journey of an artiste. I am very excited about this because once again there will be a chance to visit Lucknow, the city of Nawabs & Kebabs".

According to Simran, she has continuously taken lessons from her journey. When she was a newcomer and was doing modeling, she did a web show called Confessions, whose character was very bold. She later regretted this very much. Simran says that she was brainwashed at that time, and later realized that she had made a blunder. As per Simran, after this, she did not sign any projects and continued to work as a model and social media influencer.

"Thereafter, I did not take up any project and got into social media followed by music videos Love Marriage (2021) by Gur Singh and Khamoshi (2022) by Faridoon Shahryar. Now, I am restarting with this OTT show followed by a music video for singer Utkarsh Saxena," she reveals.

Simran's song 'Man Bawra Ye' grabbed many eyeballs. The song was sung by the legendary singers Kavita Seth and Danish Sabri.

