7 Malayalam thriller movies that will keep you glued to the screen Looking for a good thriller? These Malayalam crime and suspense films will keep you guessing till the end. Stream Officer on Duty, Nayattu, Vadakkan & more now.

Malayalam cinema is now well-known for its clever thrillers. Suspense, mystery, and compelling narratives abound in these films.

These seven Malayalam films are currently available for streaming on OTT platforms if you enjoy suspenseful thrillers.

Best Malayalam thriller movies to watch online

1. Officer on Duty

Directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, in this thriller, a police officer solves a fictitious gold case that reveals startling information. It's available on Netflix.

2. Vadakkan

Vadakkan is a spooky mystery directed by Sajeed A. It is set in a quiet village and is regarded as the first paranormal thriller in Malayalam cinema. Netflix is now streaming on it.

3. Marana Mass

Directed by Kaviyoor Sivaprasad and Sivaprasad, Marana Mass is an unsettling tale of a serial killer who puts bananas in his victims mouths. You can watch this dark and unusual thriller on SonyLiv.

4. Hunt

An odd death that becomes a supernatural mystery is investigated by a forensic physician and directed by Shaji Kailas, an Indian film director and screenwriter. Manorama Max is where you can watch this horror thriller.

5. Anjaam Pathiraa

In this action-packed crime thriller, a criminologist assists police in apprehending a serial killer. Both Airtel Xstream Play and JioCinema stream for it.

6. Rorschach

Rorschach, directed by Nissam Basheer, is a psychological thriller, where Rorschach Mammonty portrays a mysterious man seeking retribution. This gripping movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

7. Nayattu

A film directed by Martin Prakkat. In this political thriller, despite real-life struggles, three police officers end up on the run. Netflix is currently streaming it.