New Malayalam movies on OTT you can binge this weekend

Several films across different genres including thrillers, action, romantic dramas, and more have recently premiered on digital platforms. If you're a fan of Malayalam-language cinema, then this is article is for you.

We've curated a list of Malayalam films now streaming on OTT platforms like Zee5, Manorama Max, and Lionsgate Play. From Maine Pyar Kiya and Checkmate to Kalaratri, Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam, and more, here's where you can watch them online this weekend.

Malayalam movies on OTT this weekend

1. Maine Pyar Kiya - Lionsgate Play

Faizal Faziludeen's action romantic drama film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' starring Preity Mukhundhan, Mime Gopi and Jagadish is available to stream on Lionsgate Play. The film has an impressive IMDb rating of 7.7.

2. Checkmate - Zee 5

Ratish Sekhar's directorial 'Checkmate' is a thriller Malayalam film which features Anoop Menon, Lal, Rekha Harindran in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.9 and can be streamed on the OTT platform Zee 5.

3. Kalaratri - Manorama Max

Anand Krishna Raj's 'Kalaratri' is a crime thriller film which features Thambu Wilson, Abhimanue Sajeev, Jolly Antony in the lead roles. It is significant to note that the film has an IMDb rating of 9 and it received widespread praise from audience. The film is available to stream on Manorama Max. It is produced by Aiswarya Anand under the banner of Greymonk Pictures.

4. Aalorukkam - Manorama Max

The drama film 'Aalorukkam' is written and directed by VC Abhilash. The 2018 film hit the OTT screens of Manorama Max on October 3, 2025. It features Indrans, Sreekanth Menon and Vishnu Agasthya in the lead roles.

5. Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam - Manorama Max

The Malayalam drama film 'Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam' was directed by Vijesh Chembilode and Rishi Suresh. The critically acclaimed film is now streaming on Manorama Max platform.

The film stars Sooraj Sun, Shabareesh Varma and Dayyana Hameed in the lead roles and has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

