Madhuvidhu on OTT: When and where to watch Vishnu Aravind's film online

New Delhi:

Malayalam film Madhuvidhu is now streaming online after a decent run in theatres. The film, helmed by Vishnu Aravind and starring Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker in the lead roles, released in theatres on April 23, 2026. The romantic comedy takes a light-hearted look at modern love and marriage through relatable characters, funny misunderstandings and emotionally engaging moments. The film released on OTT after a month of its release in theatres.

Madhuvidhu OTT release

Madhuvidhu released on SonyLIV on May 22. On Thursday, the makers shared a fun video while making the announcement. The film is currently at the top of the internet, with many already adding it to their weekend watchlist. Watch it here:

What is the story of Madhuvidhu?

The logline of Madhuvidhu reads: "Madhuvidhu offers a simple, relatable take on married life, focusing on everyday moments rather than drama. It follows Amrut Raj of the Anjilamoodu tharavadu, a household of five men, and a newlywed couple whose hopes for happiness gradually fade under daily pressures. What begins with promise turns into a test of endurance, as the couple struggles to bridge the growing emotional distance between them."

All about the cast of Madhuvidhu

Madhuvidhu stars Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Azees Nedumangad, Saikumar, Sreejaya Nair, Amal Jose, and Sanju Madhu.

Madhuvidhu is produced by Ajith Vinayaka under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, with Santhakumar and Malavika Krishnadas serving as co-producers under Babu Ettan Films. The film is backed by a strong technical crew, with cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and editing handled by Christy Sebastian. Its music and background score have been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while the lyrics are written by Suhail Koya, Arun Alat and BK Harinarayanan.

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