Exclusive: Maamla Legal Hai actor Amit Pandey was 'crying like anything' after watching THIS Ravi Kishan scene

New Delhi:

Actor Amit Vikram Pandey played the role of Law in Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai, which returned with its second season this April. The series received a positive response from audiences and has been on the Netflix Top 10 shows in India list for weeks since its release.

In this season, Ravi Kishan's character VD Tyagi becomes the Principal District Judge of Patparganj Court and handles several unusual cases, including a rats eating cannabis and fire clone deodorant case. One of the most talked-about cases is the Deepak Ahlawadi case, where VD Tyagi sentenced him to the death penalty for the seriousness of the crime.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, actor Amit Vikram Pandey, who played Law, revealed that he was deeply moved by the courtroom scene and was in tears despite knowing the script.

Amit Vikram Pandey was moved to tears by Ravi Kishan's courtroom scene

Talking about his experience after watching the episode, Amit Pandey said he called Ravi Kishan and praised his performance, and told him how he felt. He said, "I spoke to him right after I watched that episode. I called him while I was in tears and told him, 'Sir, i have read the script and know the dialogues, scenes, and what happens next, and even after that, I was howling. I was crying like anything."

Sharing the important moments from the scene, he added, "I was in my room crying at that scene. There’s that one look he (Ravi Kishan) gives the boy after he has delivered the death penalty. And when he goes back and calls his father, the scene where he says, 'Bas 24 saal ka tha, bauji'. That's what we do when something like this happens: we talk about it in a very human way, like he was just 24, and then we start questioning ourselves: 'What did I do? Where did I go wrong?' I feel that's very human writing."

Amit Vikram Pandey praises Ravi Kishan's acting and performance

Talking about the writing of the scene and appreciating Ravi Kishan's acting, Amit said, "It is not a very superficial scene. It is a very real scene. There's no pretence in that scene. And his (Ravi Kishan) eyes, the way he walks in that scene, I feel so good to see that person, and as an actor to look at someone like him, who has done more than 700 films, it's a film school. He also added, "You're just looking at these actors going with the flow like that, and you just learn a lot from them."

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Exclusive: Will Maamla Legal Hai return for Season 3? Actor Amit Vikram Pandey aka Law reveals