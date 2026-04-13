Exclusive: Will Maamla Legal Hai return for Season 3? Actor Amit Vikram Pandey aka Law reveals

New Delhi:

One of the most loved shows, Maamla Legal Hai, returned with its Season 2 on April 3, 2026. Within a few days, the show grabbed the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 trending list. In an exclusive interview with India TV, actor Amit Vikram Pandey, who plays Law aka Nikunj in Maamla Legal Hai, opened up about various aspects of the show, including his experience working with the stellar cast, such as Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Nidhi Bisht, and others.

Is there going to be a Maamla Legal Hai Season 3?

(Spoiler Alert: Contains details from the finale) When asked about the possibility of Maamla Legal Hai Season 3 and whether his character Law would share scenes with Ravi Kishan's VD Tyagi, following the Season 2 finale, where he quits his judgeship and returns to their chamber, actor Amit Vikram Pandey told us, “That is my wish that I have to have, like, you know, more scenes with him. But to be very honest, I genuinely don't know if we are going to have another season. And it is not like a diplomatic dodge that I'm doing, you know, that I don't know, that I don't know. I genuinely am saying this because season one happened, and then season two happened. Season two happened because of the love we received for season one.”

Expressing gratitude for the love Maamla Legal Hai has received over time and hoping it achieves cult status like Friends, Suits, or The Office, he said, “I'm kind of like hoping that the love that season two has received, we are definitely, we should have like a season three. And I wish that this show becomes like, you know, like those famous sitcoms that we watch, like Friends or Office or Suits and all those shows, I wish this show becomes like that one day.”

Discussing Law (aka Nikunj)’s character arc, Amit said, “And as far as my character Law is concerned, I think there's still a lot of story left in him. Season two has just started exploring that character. So I think he's just getting started. So I'm sure that there's a lot of story that we could do around Law.”

Amit Vikram Pandey on working with Kusha Kapila, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya

When asked about working with new cast members, including Kusha Kapila, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Amit Vikram Pandey shared his experience if he interacted with all of them on set.

Talking about Kusha Kapila, he said, "I don't have particular scenes with all three of them. But I mean, we are shooting on the same set. We are shooting almost every day. They're shooting their scenes. I'm shooting my scenes. So, I mean, we get to speak to each other."

He added that Kusha brings a very positive energy on set and makes everyone feel comfortable. According to him, even though it was their first project together, it never felt like they were working for the first time, He added, "And to be honest, Kusha is such a sweetheart. I mean, she will look at you from a distance and she she's that first person who will say hi to you. And she has that very positive energy that she passes. So with me, every time I used to, you know, just go and we used to meet like, and this was the first time I was working with her, but it felt like, I mean, we have done so many projects together."

Sharing his experience of working with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amit revealed how they bonded over Bhojpuri conversations, often ending up laughing on set despite working on a Hindi show. He also praised Nirahua’s personality, calling him a "sweetheart." He said, "He's a rock star. I mean, he will sit with you and talk about life, talk about films, talk about career, talk about politics, talk about all the things in the world. And he's naturally, he has that funny bone that you, he can just talk to you and make you laugh. So I speak Bhojpuri and he also, he's a Bhojpuri superstar, of course. So, I mean, for me to even like, you know, just start that conversation, initially, thoda sa Bhojpuri mein, would get into a longer conversation and we would just suddenly be laughing because we realised we are doing a Hindi show and we are sitting and we are laughing. So, it's a funny thing that happened with Nirahua sir. He's a sweetheart."

He further described Nirahua as a highly dedicated and well-prepared actor, saying, "I have not seen a more dedicated, more prepared actor, like, I mean, in the show, if you see his hands are like that, right, throughout because of his burnt armpits. So he would, you know, that would take, I think, 30-40 minutes of makeup to happen. And then he would not be able to, you know, take his hands down. He would have to keep it like that and he would do it throughout the day. And he would always be in his character. You talk to him and it feels like you're talking to not, you know, not Nirahua ji, you're talking to that character, Banaspati. And he was in his element throughout."

Talking about Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Amit mentioned that he mostly interacted with him during dubbing rather than on the sets of the Netflix series. He also praised him as a "masterclass" actor who has played a wide range of characters and naturally pushes co-actors to perform better. "And Dibyendu sir, so I spoke to him more during the dubbing than I did on set. And the first time I met him, he was like, “Oh, Law spank ho rahe ho, haan!” (reference from second episode: Unbiased). He's a masterclass. I mean, he has done characters from all the shades. He has done all the shades. I did not have too many scenes with him, again, like, you know, but just looking at people like him, they pull something better out of you always. They make you push yourself to make something better. So he's that, he's one of those actors."

Created by Sameer Saxena, this season continues the story of the lawyers of the Patparganj District Court, where Ravi Kishan (VD Tyagi) has now become a judge, bringing an extra dose of chaos, humour, and bizarre cases.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Review: Ravi Kishan delivers, but the sequel loses its comic sharpness