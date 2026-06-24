No birth date, no wedding? Maharashtra govt mulls big rule to crack down on child marriages

Mumbai:

Maharashtra government is considering a new measure to curb child marriages by making it mandatory to print the birth dates of both the bride and groom on wedding invitation cards. The proposal is currently under examination by the state government as part of its broader efforts to reduce child marriage cases and strengthen age verification before weddings.

The information was shared by Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday while responding to a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar. The minister said the state aims to bring the incidence of child marriage below 10 per cent over the next five years.

Govt studying Rajasthan's model

Tatkare informed the House that Maharashtra has written to the Rajasthan government to study its system of mentioning the birth dates of both the bride and groom on wedding invitation cards. According to the minister, the Maharashtra government will consult the Rural Development Department and the Law and Justice Department before taking a final decision on the feasibility and implementation of such a rule. The proposed measure is expected to make age verification easier and help authorities identify potential child marriages before ceremonies take place.

Child marriage rate shows declining trend

The minister highlighted that Maharashtra has recorded a gradual decline in child marriage cases in recent years. The child marriage rate in the state fell from 21.9 per cent in the 2019-21 survey period to 19.6 per cent in 2023-24. The latest figure is also lower than the national average of around 20.1 per cent. She said government agencies have intensified efforts to identify and stop underage marriages across the state.

Over 1,400 child marriages prevented this year

Sharing the latest figures, Tatkare said that 1,434 child marriages have been prevented so far during 2025-26, while 136 FIRs have been registered in connection with such cases. In comparison, authorities stopped 1,495 child marriages in 2024-25. During 2023-24, officials prevented 1,253 such marriages and registered 108 FIRs. Clarifying the rise in the number of interventions, the minister said, "The increase in cases of preventing child marriages should not be viewed as an increase in child marriages. It reflects better identification, reporting and intervention by the government machinery."

Action against facilitators of child marriages

The state government is not only taking action against family members involved in child marriages but is also targeting people who knowingly facilitate such ceremonies. Tatkare said action is being initiated against priests, musicians and others who play a role in organising or promoting underage marriages despite being aware of the legal violations.

District-level task forces on alert

The minister informed the Assembly that district-level task forces headed by collectors, village security committees and committees operating at taluka and gram panchayat levels are actively working to identify and prevent child marriages. These local bodies have been tasked with increasing awareness, monitoring vulnerable communities and intervening whenever necessary.

Focus on migration-prone districts

The government has identified six districts that require special attention, where migration has emerged as a major factor contributing to child marriages. Particular concern has been expressed over Beed and other districts in the Marathwada region, where families often migrate seasonally for sugarcane harvesting work. Officials believe that disruptions in education and social monitoring during migration increase the vulnerability of children. To address the issue, the government plans to launch targeted awareness campaigns among migrant workers and expand childcare centres and residential facilities to provide children with a safer and more stable environment.

Why the proposal could be significant?

If implemented, the requirement to print birth dates on wedding invitation cards could become an additional verification tool for local authorities and communities. Experts believe such measures can help detect age-related violations early and encourage greater compliance with child marriage laws. While the proposal is still under consideration, it shows the state's growing focus on preventive measures alongside enforcement and awareness campaigns in the fight against child marriage.

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