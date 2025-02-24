Loved Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava? 7 films on OTT that speak volumes about the actor’s calibre We bring to you some of Akshaye Khanna's all-time performances, which will be loved and talked about for ages. The special thing is, that these films are available on OTT platforms and you can watch them in the comfort of your home.

Movie groovers have been loving senior actor Akshaye Kumar's performance in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The actor who played the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the period drama has been a part of several cult classics over the years. He has also played bad, good and grey characters on screen in his 28 years of film career. The introverted actor, who is known for keeping and respecting his space in the chaos of the entertainment industry, comes out of his shell every two years, gives a critically acclaimed performance and leaves. Keeping that in mind, we bring to you some of his all-time performances, which will be loved and talked about for times to come. The special thing is, that these films are available on OTT platforms and you can watch them in the comfort of your home.

Drishyam 2

In this film, Akshay Khanna played the role of 'IG Tarun Ahlawat'. The actor garnered a lot of praise for his work in the movie. All his fans can enjoy this film of Akshay Khanna on Prime Video.

Section 375

The film revolves around Anjali Dangle, a female crew worker, who accuses renowned Bollywood director Rohan Khurana of raping her at his home. Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna take on the controversial case as competitive lawyers in this court drama on Prime Video.

Ittefaq

Akshaye played detective Dev Verma who seeks out the truth between two different stories of a crime scene. Sonakshi Sinha and Siddharth Malhotra starrer is available on Netflix.

Race

In this film available on YouTube, the actor entertained the audience wholeheartedly by playing the villain. This film is a very good option for Akshay's fans.

Taal

In this musical romance film directed by Subhash Ghai, Akshaye Khanna's work garnered a lot of praise. Along with this, his and Aishwarya Rai's pair also got a lot of love from the audience. Viewers can enjoy it on Zee5.

Dil Chahta Hai

In this film available on Netflix, Akshaye Khanna created a stir by romancing Dimple Kapadia. This film of the actor was a blockbuster at the box office. Farhan Akhtar's debut film as a director also features Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Border

In this film, which got a rating of 7.9 from IMDb, Akshay Khanna's role of 'Dharamveer' was well-liked. He joins the Indian army at the wishes of his father and gets martyred in the 1971 war. Viewers can watch this film absolutely free on YouTube.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif attends Mahakumbh with mother-in-law, Akshay's 'common man' visit impresses internet