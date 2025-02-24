Katrina Kaif attends Mahakumbh with mother-in-law, Akshay's 'common man' visit impresses internet Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif reached Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh fair on Monday. However, they reached the spot at different hours but their down-to-earth act has impressed the internet.

The biggest festival of the year 2025, Mahakumbh, is now about to end. People from different corners of the country and the world reached to take a holy dip in this rare Mahakumbh, which is held only once in 144 years. Many famous Bollywood stars also participated in it. Now Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar also reached the Mahakumbh organised in Prayagraj. However, they reached the sport at two different hours but the Sooryavanshi actors took a holy dip of faith in the Triveni Sangam on Monday itself.

Katrina visited Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law

Katrina Kaif was spotted with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. She also spoke to the media and started her spiritual journey in Prayagraj on Monday. During her visit, Katrina met Swami Chidananda Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram and took his blessings. Talking about her experience, she shared her happiness and gratitude. The video is now going viral on X.

Watch the video here:

Akshay's simple avatar was seen

One of the favourite actors of the Hindi film industry, Akshay Kumar, reached the Mahakumbh fair this morning. The actor appeared in a simple and simple style. He took a bath in the Sangam without any show-off. Wearing a white kurta pyjama, he was seen taking a bath in the Sangam. He reached the ghat through a huge crowd and took a bath like common people along with the people. The actor, drenched from head to toe, came out of the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. During this, he was seen shaking hands with his fans. The actor's fans were surprised to see his simple nature and are now praising him.

Akshay is being praised

Praising the actor, a fan wrote, 'Akshay has become such a big actor, but is still down to earth.' Another ex-user wrote, 'Akshay is a big-hearted person, he never disappoints his fans.' A person wrote, 'Akshay is connected to his roots.' Such comments are coming. At the same time, many people are also praising Akshay's fitness. The way he bathes in the river without any support is also being praised.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani reach Cyber ​​Cell to record statements in India's Got Latent case