Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani reach Cyber ​​Cell to record statements in India's Got Latent case YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani reach Cyber ​​Cell to record statements in India's Got Latent case on Monday.

YouTubers and social media influencers Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani reached the Cyber ​​Cell of Navi Mumbai on Monday to record their statements in the India Got Latent controversy case. Earlier, ANI reported that the YouTubers had contacted Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell officials to record their statements. Later Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell sent summons to both of them to record their statements today itself.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell registers cases against a total of 30 to 40 people

Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell has registered a case against the YouTube show India's Got Latent. According to ANI, a case has been registered against a total of 30 to 40 people in this case. From the first episode of the show to episode 6, a case has been registered against all the people involved in it. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started and everyone will be called to record statements. Now the threat is looming over the old episodes of this show and the guests who appeared in it and preparations to take action against them have intensified. This includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Tanmay Bhat.

What is India's Got Latent controversy?

After Allahbadia's remarks about 'parents' sex' provoked uproar and prompted police action in some places, the debate broke out. Due to their provocative comments on the YouTube show India's Got Latent, Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others are facing several formal complaints throughout the nation. Allahbadia has been called in for interrogation by the Assam Police, and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell had also instructed him to show up on February 24 along with Samay Raina. Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani are among the other YouTubers mentioned in the lawsuit.

