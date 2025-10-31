Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Rs 300 crore hit online Lokah: Chapter 1, India’s first female superhero film led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, streams on JioHotstar from October 31. The Malayalam blockbuster has already crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide and now makes its much-awaited OTT debut.

New Delhi:

Lokah: Chapter 1, led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, is now available to stream on OTT (October 31). Touted as India’s first female superhero film, the Malayalam blockbuster has surpassed Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, duration and the next chapter in the Lokah universe.

Where to watch Lokah Chapter 1 online

The film is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. The platform had earlier teased the release on October 15, and the film has now officially dropped for fans.

What is the duration of Lokah Chapter 1?

The runtime is approximately 151 minutes (2 hours 31 minutes).

Lokah Chapter 1 box-office success

Lokah Chapter 1 saw a great box office run since its release on August 28, 2025. It is made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, and went on to become a blockbuster success by earning Rs 301.45 crore worldwide, with an overseas collection of Rs 119.6 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Lokah is the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Lokah Chapter 2 announced

After the massive success of Part 1, the makers confirmed Lokah Chapter 2 through a special video shared online. The next installment will expand the universe further, with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas joining the cast.

The first chapter featured Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar and Sarath Sabha in key roles.