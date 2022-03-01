Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANVIR/TEEJAY Lock Upp: Teejay Sidhu REACTS after husband Karanvir Bohra is called 'loser' on Kangana Ranaut's show

After much-await Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' finally began on Feb 27. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show welcomed a list of controversial celebrities from different walks of life. The list included names of-- Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Tehseen Poonawalla, Payal Rohatgi, influencer Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Sara Khan, Swami Chakrapani, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and Babita Phogat. The premiere episode began with the Bollywood actress welcoming the participants to the show. Not only this but many of them were even grilled by the panellist. Among those was the TV actor KV who was termed a 'loser' for not winning a couple of reality shows. This made Karanvir emotional and his wife Teejay Sidhu infuriated.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Teejay came out in support of her husband and blasted all those who called him a 'loser.' She tweeted, "If a successful TV actor who doesn't win reality shows is a 'loser..' then what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors? Are they losers, too? #LockUpp @altbalaji @MXPlayer #KaranvirBohra #teamkvb #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack."

Have a look:

She even wrote about being her husband's unofficial PR in a tweet that read, "I thought I'd stay away from reality show drama.. but here I am again.. @kvbohra's 'unofficial PR.' (Pati-dev left me with no other choice.) So expect lots of #LockUppWithKangana tweets.. show's just getting started! (sic)."

Even the actor's fans came out in support of the actor after he was trolled. Have a look at the tweets here:

For those unversed, Karanvir has been a part of shows like-- Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saubhagyavati Bhav, Naagin 2, Bigg Boss 12, Qubool Hai, Kkusum and Just Mohabbat. Speaking about the couple, Karanvir and Teejay have been married for over 14 years now. They are parents to twins Bella and Vienna and a baby girl later in December this year.